Sen. Mitt RomneyWillard (Mitt) Mitt RomneyBiden’s minimum wage push faces uphill battle with GOP GOP senators wrestle with purging Trump from party Impeachment trial tests Trump’s grip on Senate GOP MORE (R-Utah) on Tuesday called for the imposition of sanctions on Russia following the arrest of political opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who was detained following his return to Moscow over the weekend.

“The corruption and lawlessness of the Putin regime continues to be on full display for the world to see. The detention of Navalny is yet another shameless attempt by Putin to silence the Russian people’s fight for freedom and democracy,” Romney tweeted Tuesday. “The U.S must hold him accountable.”

The Utah senator linked to legislation he co-sponsored with Sens. Chris van Hollen (D-Md.), Marco Rubio Marco Antonio RubioFlorida Republicans close ranks with Trump after Capitol siege Confirmation hearing for Biden’s DNI pick postponed McConnell about to school Trump on political power for the last time MORE (R-Fla.), Ben Cardin Benjamin (Ben) Louis CardinSenate Democrats leery of nixing filibuster Georgia keeps Senate agenda in limbo Trump signs bill authorizing memorial to fallen journalists MORE (D-Md.) and Chris Coons Chris Andrew CoonsSenate Democrats leery of nixing filibuster Security concerns mount ahead of Biden inauguration Trump impeachment collides with Biden’s agenda MORE (D-Del.) that would sanction Kremlin officials allegedly involved in Navalny’s poisoning with the Soviet-era nerve agent Novichok.

Navalny became ill last year on a domestic flight to Siberia and was rushed to a Berlin hospital, where he was placed in a medically induced coma. After he was released from the hospital, Russia’s prison agency informed him that he would be in violation of the terms of a 2014 suspended sentence unless he returned to Moscow immediately.

Officials told Navalny that if he returned to Russia any later, he would be subject to arrest. Navalny has maintained the 2014 embezzlement conviction was politically motivated. Officials took him into custody at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport Sunday.

The Kremlin has repeatedly denied poisoning Navalny, and a spokesperson for President Vladimir Putin Vladimir Vladimirovich PutinIncoming national security adviser calls for immediate release of Kremlin critic Navalny Kremlin critic Navalny detained in Moscow upon return to Russia Navalny planning return to Russia on Sunday MORE dismissed him as suffering from a persecution complex.

However, last year Navalny impersonated a Kremlin intelligence official and recorded a call in which an FSB toxins expert seemingly confirmed the poison was applied to the inseam of his underpants. Russia stuck to its denial after the recording was released.

