GOP Rep. Steve Scalise (La.) has invited former Democratic National Committee (DNC) Chairwoman Donna Brazile to be his guest to President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration on Wednesday.

“I thought it would be a good show of unity,” Scalise told The Advocate. “It’s important we all focus on trying to bring the country back together. We all need to play a role in trying to achieve that.”

Brazile said she had reached out several weeks ago to see if Scalise would invite her to the event. According to the former DNC chairwoman, she and Scalise have been friends for a long time, having maintained good relationships with Republican officials throughout her career.

"I'm so honored to be a part of this history," said Brazile with regard to Vice President-elect Kamala Harris's historic role as the first female, African American and Asian American person to hold the office.

“The theme of this occasion is America United, and together we will witness the peaceful transfer of power,” she added.

As would be expected, Brazile told The Advocate she strongly opposed Scalise’s decision to vote against certifying the election results but said she and the congressman knew how to put aside their differences.

“Democrats have a slim majority. In order to get anything done, we still have to reach across the aisle, not only on behalf of my beloved home state but also my country. We know each other. We respect each other. We’re both proud grads of LSU,” said Brazile. “We talk sports. We talk family. We never let politics get in the way of checking in with each other. I’m so honored to be a part of this history.”

