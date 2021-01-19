https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/schumer-will-vote-senate-bar-trump-ever-running-video/

Democrat Senator Chuck Schumer on Tuesday admitted that the latest sham impeachment of President Trump is to bar him from ever running for office again.

The Democrats knew they could not beat President Trump at the ballot box which is why they stole the 2020 election with massive voter fraud.

The Democrats also know that Trump really got over 80 millions votes and in order to snuff out the Trump/America first movement, they have to bar Trump from holding public office going forward.

“Healing and unity will only come if there is truth and accountability …” Schumer said. “So let me be clear, there will be an impeachment trial in the United States Senate. There will be a vote on convicting the President of high crimes and misdemeanors. And if the President is convicted, there will be a vote on barring him from running again,” Schumer said.

WATCH:

Senate Minority Leader Schumer on impeachment: “Healing and unity will only come if there is truth and accountability … If the president is convicted, there will be a vote on barring him from running again.” pic.twitter.com/sgE5KT2gd5 — NBC News (@NBCNews) January 19, 2021

Last week the House voted to impeach President Trump with a 232-197 vote.

10 Republicans joined Democrats and voted in favor of impeachment.

Speaker Pelosi is still holding on to the articles of impeachment and likely using it to control who Trump pardons in his final days in office.

