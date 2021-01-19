https://thehill.com/homenews/media/534756-sean-spicer-applies-to-join-white-house-correspondents-association

Former White House press secretary Sean SpicerSean Michael SpicerGOP lawmakers are showing up more frequently on Newsmax Making America dull again RealClearPolitics editor corrects Giuliani on Pennsylvania claim: ‘This is false’ MORE has applied to join the White House Correspondents’ Association (WHCA), Politico reported Tuesday.

The former aide to President Trump Donald TrumpGiuliani used provisional ballot to vote in 2020 election, same method he disparaged in fighting to overturn results Trump gets lowest job approval rating in final days as president Fox News’ DC managing editor Bill Sammon to retire MORE, who now hosts “Spicer & Co.” on Newsmax, applied to join the reporters’ association after obtaining press passes to both the White House and Congress, he told Politico’s Playbook newsletter.

“I thought, why not?” Spicer told Politico. “I cover the White House every day on the show, and I have obviously had a lot to say about the coverage of the White House and the Correspondents’ Association over the last few years. You’re never gonna effect change if you stay on the sidelines.”

His admittance into the WHCA would put Spicer’s name among many journalists with whom he clashed with during his time as President Trump’s White House press secretary. In at least one instance, credentialed media organizations with journalists who are members of the WHCA were prevented from attending Spicer’s off-camera briefing sessions.

His tenure in the administration was known for combative press conferences that devolved into yelling matches, leading Spicer to be parodied by actress Melissa McCarthy on “Saturday Night Live.”

The Hill has reached out to the WHCA for comment.

