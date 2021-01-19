From Fox News:

NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea told Spectrum NY1 that “there is one investigation that is active on one member” in connection with Wednesday’s attack at the U.S. Capitol.

The New York Police Department is investigating whether at least one of its members was involved in last week’s riot in Washington, D.C ., as the Big Apple’s mayor warned Monday that any city employee involved in the attack “will be terminated.”

“I can tell you that anyone committing crimes certainly would have a very short shelf life with the NYPD,” Police Commissioner Dermot Shea told NY1. https://t.co/sEegL1CHcm

“There is no name yet released because we don’t know if it’s true or not,” Shea said. “But I can tell you that anyone committing crimes certainly would have a very short shelf life with the NYPD.”

Shea, who announced last week he had tested positive for the novel coronavirus, said he had spoken last night with Joseph Resnick, who heads the department’s Internal Affairs Bureau, on the matter.

Speaking about Wednesday’s events on Capitol Hill, Shea said he was “deep in COVID” at the time, but added: “Like everyone else, I was disgusted by what I saw.”

On Saturday, the Fire Department of New York confirmed in a statement to Fox News that the agency “received anonymous allegations that active or retired members were present at the events at the United States Capitol on January 6,” said Frank Dwyer, FDNY’s deputy commissioner of public information and external affairs. The department provided the FBI with the information.

A source familiar with the matter told Fox News on Monday the FDNY received two tips from two individuals linking them to the Capitol Hill events. The source could not speak to whether they were active duty or retired members, and said the tips “generically stated that they were at the events at the Capitol.”