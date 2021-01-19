https://thehill.com/regulation/court-battles/534953-sidney-powell-withdraws-kraken-lawsuit-in-georgia

Sidney Powell, one of the most vocal proponents of unsubustantiated theories that Georgia’s presidential election was rife with fraud, withdrew her lawsuit to overturn the results there.

The conservative attorney who was once a member of President TrumpDonald TrumpGiuliani used provisional ballot to vote in 2020 election, same method he disparaged in fighting to overturn results Trump gets lowest job approval rating in final days as president Fox News’ DC managing editor Bill Sammon to retire MORE’s legal team, first filed the lawsuit in November accusing Dominion, the company that provided Georgia’s new election equipment, altered the results of the presidential election, handing President-elect Joe Biden Joe BidenWoman accused of trying to sell Pelosi laptop to Russians arrested Trump gets lowest job approval rating in final days as president Trump moves to lift coronavirus travel restrictions on Europe, Brazil MORE the Peach State.

The lawsuit was based on evidence-challenged claims of fraud and even went so far as to say that the late Venezuelan strongman Hugo Chavez – who’s been dead for years – could have played a role in throwing Georgia for Biden.

However, the case was dismissed by a U.S. district judge in November, and an appeals court said she did not have standing to try the case in the 11th circuit. She quietly withdrew the suit Tuesday.

Powell herself is facing a lawsuit from Dominion over her claims, saying her viral allegations against the company cost it business. It is seeking more than $1.3 billion in damages.

Trump’s allies have filed dozens of lawsuits in Georgia looking to overturn his defeat there even though Biden’s victory has been verified on several different occasions.

