https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2021/01/19/talk-about-a-big-lie-cnns-real-news-about-the-trump-administrations-racist-school-curriculum-report-is-straight-up-garbage/
About The Author
Related Posts
Is our children learning? Seattle Public Schools forcing white teachers to atone for their privilege and the 'spirit murder' of black kids [pics]
December 18, 2020
Karol Markowicz helps Gov. Andrew Cuomo find his self-awareness after he asks why many are skeptical of coronavirus vaccine
December 14, 2020
Detective Dianne Feinstein caught on hot mic voicing her suspicions about Amy Coney Barrett's pro-life beliefs [audio]
October 15, 2020
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy