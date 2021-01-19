https://townhall.com/tipsheet/mattvespa/2021/01/19/cnn-host-yes-we-must-be-suspicious-of-the-national-guard-units-in-washington-n2583347

Well, it didn’t take long for the liberal media to bash their next target: the military. Liberal America hates the military. It represents everything they hate about America. Our military is filled with our nation’s finest who are willing to die protecting what we often take for granted. It’s that vanguard aspect that liberals hate, so they must attack the military. They were just waiting for the right moment to do so again. The January 6 Capitol Hill riot has provided that opportunity.

Look, you don’t have to be a national security expert to see that what happened that day wasn’t like the 9/11 terror attacks. It’s not even close. Still, it prompted nearly 30,000 troops to be stationed in the capital to provide security. Metro stations have been closed. It’s a mess in DC. And yet, the media is still going on about phantom threats from within. Now, the people who were sent to provide security are being smeared as covert operatives ready to launch an attack come Inauguration Day. There is no evidence of such activity, though the Defense Department said they are vetting guardsmen. What exactly does that mean? We don’t know. The pentagon also added that they have no intelligence of any “insider threat,” but are doing this with a ‘leave no stone unturned’ mindset.

The liberal media went after Trump with zero evidence of Russian collusion and created a monster of misinformation. This whacko ‘Seven Days in May’ narrative they’re cooking up is no different. And who best to quarterback this effort than CNN, where host Chris Cuomo bashed the troops, said we should be suspicious of our military, and said it’s all justified because of the Iraq war or something:

Moments later, Fredo proclaimed “we must be suspicious” of our National Guard troops stationed in DC “to ensure that none will turn on their country and pose an insider threat. We used to have to do that in Iraq, by the way.”

Bashing the troops. This is CNN. pic.twitter.com/alA3RNjLU4 — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) January 19, 2021

That’s insane, fellas. Texas Governor Greg Abbott authorized the deployment of 1,000 National Guard units to the city but was appalled by the pervasive character assassination campaign that’s unfolding in the media against our troops.

This is the most offensive thing I’ve ever heard. No one should ever question the loyalty or professionalism of the Texas National Guard. @TexasGuard I authorized more than 1,000 to go to DC. I’ll never do it again if they are disrespected like this.https://t.co/STZDMz7PGm — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) January 19, 2021

“This is the most offensive thing I’ve ever heard. No one should ever question the loyalty or professionalism of the Texas National Guard,” he said in a tweet.

“I’ll never do it again if they are disrespected like this,” the governor added.

No arguments here, sir.

Here’s what was said on this anti-GOP network earlier yesterday:

*Chairman of the Subcommittee on the Constitution, Civil Rights, and Civil Liberties* just stating w/out a tiny shred of evidence that our guardsmen cld be a threat to us since some of them presumably voting for the Republican ticket. — Rebeccah Heinrichs (@RLHeinrichs) January 18, 2021

