Full story here with 1000+ comments…

This is the most offensive thing I’ve ever heard.

No one should ever question the loyalty or professionalism of the Texas National Guard. @TexasGuard

I authorized more than 1,000 to go to DC.

I’ll never do it again if they are disrespected like this.https://t.co/STZDMz7PGm

— Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) January 19, 2021