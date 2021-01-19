https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/movement-started-just-beginning-president-trump-promises-movement-will-live-farewell-speech-video/

How many millions of Americans are crying right now?

How many hearts are broken hearing America’s greatest modern day president deliver his farewell speech?

President Trump delivered a powerful farewell speech on Tuesday. This speech was not removed or censored by the leftist tech elites.

In his final remarks President Donald Trump promised his movement will live on.

And that was his final speech as president. Let the demons rejoice.

FYI – We would like to tweet about this historic speech but unfortunately, we have been silenced on Twitter.

The post “The Movement We Started Is Only Just Beginning” – President Trump Promises His Movement Will Live On in Farewell Speech (VIDEO) appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

