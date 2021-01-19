https://hannity.com/media-room/this-is-cnn-network-analyst-says-all-of-america-needs-deprogramming-after-trump-administration/

THIS IS CNN: Network Analyst Says ‘All of America Needs Deprogramming’ after Trump Administration

A “cult expert” spoke with CNN this week just hours before Joe Biden’s Inauguration; saying “all Americans need deprogramming” following four years of the Trump administration.

