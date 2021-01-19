https://thehill.com/blogs/in-the-know/in-the-know/534817-tiffany-trump-announces-engagement-on-fathers-last-full-day-in

“It has been an honor to celebrate many milestones, historic occasions and create memories with my family here at the White House, none more special than my engagement to my amazing fiancé Michael!” Trump said in her post. “Feeling blessed and excited for the next chapter!”

Trump, 27, met her 23-year-old fiancé in 2018 on a trip to Greece.

Boulos serves as the associate director of SCOA Nigeria, the director of the Fadoul Group and a business development manager for Royalton Investment.

Trump, the second-youngest of the president’s five children and the only child from his second marriage with Marla Maples, graduated from Georgetown Law last year. Although she hasn’t spent as much time in the spotlight advocating for her father’s administration as her older half-siblings have, Trump appeared at multiple campaign events ahead of the November election, including the White House-hosted GOP convention.