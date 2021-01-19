https://www.theepochtimes.com/tiffany-trump-announces-engagement-to-business-executive-michael-boulos_3662993.html

Tiffany Trump, the youngest daughter of President Donald Trump, announced her engagement to business executive Michael Boulos on Tuesday.

She shared the news on Instagram along with a picture of the happy couple at the West Wing colonnade of the White House.

“It has been an honor to celebrate many milestones, historic occasions and create memories with my family here at the White House, none more special than my engagement to my amazing fiancé Michael!” she wrote in the caption. “Feeling blessed and excited for the next chapter!”

The 27-year-old First Daughter has been dating Boulos for several years since they met each other in the summer of 2018 while traveling in Europe. The couple has since shared multiple pictures together on social media of events at the White House.

U.S. President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, his daughter Tiffany Trump (2L), and Tiffany’s fiancé Michael Boulos (L) arrive at the Bethesda-by-the-Sea church for Easter services in Palm Beach, Florida on April 21, 2019. (Nicholas Kamm/AFP via Getty Images)

Boulos was born in Lebanon in August 1997 and grew up in Nigeria. The 23-year-old has been the associate director of his father’s multi-billion dollar enterprise since 2016.

The reported “billionaire heir” posted the same image as his fiancée on Instagram, captioned: “got engaged to the love of my life! Looking forward to our next chapter together.”

The couple was seen together several times over the past few years at White House events. In January 2019, Trump shared a picture of her and Boulos in front of the Red Room’s Christmas tree after inviting him for holiday celebrations.

During those same holiday celebrations at the White House in 2019, Boulos’s parents also joined Christmas Eve with the First Family, which Trump also shared a photo of on her personal Instagram account.

(L-R) Michael Boulos, Tiffany Trump, Lara Trump, Eric Trump, Jared Kushner, Ivanka Trump, Kimberly Guilfoyle, and Donald Trump Jr. arrive at a rally for U.S. President Donald Trump, to officially launch the Trump 2020 campaign, at the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida on June 18, 2019. (Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images)

The U.S. president’s children Eric Trump, Tiffany Trump and her fiancé Michael Boulos arrive for the U.S. president’s acceptance speech for the Republican Party nomination for reelection during the final day of the Republican National Convention from the South Lawn of the White House in Washington on Aug. 27, 2020. (Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images)

Boulos has shown great support over the years for her fiancée’s father and 45th president of the United States. He was previously spotted by her side while the president was campaigning and also attended multiple political events together with the First Family.

Trump recently graduated from Washington’s Georgetown University Law Center in May last year and is the president’s only child with ex-wife Marla Maples.

The 57-year-old actress also responded on Instagram to congratulate them shortly after news of her daughter’s engagement went public.

“Celebrating God’s endless blessing of love,” Maples wrote. “May God’s blessings & love always light your path. Love you so much, mom.”

Marla Maples, Tiffany Trump and Michael Boulos pose backstage for Taoray Wang fashion show during New York Fashion Week: The Shows at Gallery II at Spring Studios on Feb. 9, 2019 in New York City. (Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Taoray Wang)

