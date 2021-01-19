https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/tiffany-trump-gets-engaged/

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE

Tiffany Trump announced on Instagram on Tuesday, President Trump’s last full day in office, that she is engaged to Michael Boulos, her boyfriend of two years. “It has been an honor to celebrate many milestones, historic occasions and create memories with my family here at the White House, none more special than my engagement to my amazing fiancé Michael!” Trump said in her post. “Feeling blessed and excited for the next chapter!”

Trump, 27, met her 23-year-old fiancé in 2018 on a trip to Greece.

Boulos serves as the associate director of SCOA Nigeria, the director of the Fadoul Group and a business development manager for Royalton Investment.

Tiffany Trump, the second-youngest of the president’s five children and the only child from his second marriage with Marla Maples, graduated from Georgetown Law School last year.