Tiger Woods announced on Twitter that he’s undergone back surgery to remove a “pressurized disc fragment” and reportedly hopes to be back in time for the Masters.

“Tiger has recently undergone a microdiscectomy procedure to remove a pressurized disc fragment that was pinching his nerve after experiencing discomfort following the PNC Championship,” a statement posted on the legendary golfer’s social media account read Tuesday. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“His doctors and their team have determined it to be successful and expect him to make a full recovery,” the statement added. (RELATED: REPORT: Former Tiger Woods Mistress Opens Up About Their Affair)

“I look forward to begin training and am focused on getting back out on Tour,” Woods shared in the post.

The announcement also revealed that the 45-year-old golfer would not compete at “Torrey Pines or Riviera,” and “he is still looking forward to serving as Tournament Host of The Genesis Invitational” next month.

Golf Digest‘s Daniel Rapaport tweeted that Tiger will “miss both the Farmers Insurance Open and the Genesis Invitational but hopes to be ready for the Masters,” according to a source close to Woods. The Masters Tournament begins April 8.

According to ESPN, Woods underwent the same surgery in March 2014 and twice in the fall of 2015.

He returned from that surgery in June of 2014 to compete though some believed it might have been too soon.