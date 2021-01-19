https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2021/01/19/too-stupid-to-insult-amy-siskind-claiming-they-literally-toppled-a-dictator-does-not-end-well-for-her-like-at-all/
About The Author
Related Posts
No 'unity and healing' after all? Ben Rhodes says this isn't just about Trump, so the 'story doesn't end in 20 days'
January 1, 2021
Does anybody believe Nancy Pelosi's claim about what 'people say around here sometimes' regarding faith and science?
December 21, 2020
Racist dog whistle much? Judd Legum's attempt at proving Perdue flashed 'racist symbol' in photo with Trump supporters BACKFIRES
January 3, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy