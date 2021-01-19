https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/tragic-federal-government-bans-conservative-laura-loomer-owning-guns/

Laura Loomer was right.

In October former Florida Republican congressional candidate Laura Loomer slammed Republican party leadership for ignoring tech censorship of conservatives.

Loomer, perhaps the most censored woman in the world, won her primary while being banned from every major social media platform. Her campaign is also the only one banned from running ads on Facebook.

She has been kicked off Twitter, Facebook, Uber, Lyft, PayPal, GoFundMe, and other platforms for her fierce and controversial criticism of Islam.

In a previous post on Parler, before it was targeted and taken down, Loomer asked “why is the GOP more concerned about the New York Post being denied access to Twitter and Facebook than they are about the fact that Republican candidates for Congress are being denied account access in an election year?”

And now this…

Laura Loomer found out recently she was banned from owning a gun. Despite the fact that she faces constant death threats – she cannot own or possess a firearm for her own personal protection. Her 2nd Amendment right has been BANNED.

Laura writes:

While I have NEVER been convicted of a felony, domestic violence, and I’ve never been adjudicated mentally unfit by a judge, my name was placed in the Federal National Instant Criminal Background Check System (NICS) and I have been prohibited from ever owning or even touching a firearm.

This is a travesty of justice. And it proves, once again, that the modern-day Republican Party is not capable of taking on the Marxists at the gate.

Conservatives should have paid more attention to the Laura Loomer story. Now it has escalated ten-fold.

Holy shit they banned Loomer from owning guns https://t.co/YggA604gbo — Cassandra Fairbanks (@CassandraRules) January 19, 2021

