https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/534958-trump-expected-to-pardon-bannon-reports

President TrumpDonald TrumpGiuliani used provisional ballot to vote in 2020 election, same method he disparaged in fighting to overturn results Trump gets lowest job approval rating in final days as president Fox News’ DC managing editor Bill Sammon to retire MORE is reportedly planning on pardoning former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon Stephen (Steve) Kevin BannonTrump has sought Bannon’s consultation to overturn election results: Bloomberg Facebook’s ‘stop the steal’ ban misses 90 groups promoting election misinformation: analysis YouTube temporarily bars uploading of new content on Trump’s channel MORE in an 11th hour move just before he leaves office.

Multiple media outlets, including Bloomberg and CNN, have reported that the president has decided to pardon Bannon despite a falling out earlier in the administration. White House officials who spoke to the news outlets on the condition of anonymity caveated that the decision isn’t final until the paperwork is signed.

When reached for comment, the White House told The Hill, “We don’t speculate or comment on potential pardons.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Bannon was charged in August with defrauding hundreds of thousands of donors who gave money to help build a private border wall. The “We Build The Wall” effort raised more than $25 million.

Bannon’s pardon is anticipated to be included in a broader clemency list.

The pardon marks a 180-degree turn from earlier in the administration when Bannon was cast out of Trump’s inner circle for bad mouthing the president’s children, including saying Donald Trump Jr. was “treasonous” for with a Russian lawyer and saying Ivanka Trump Ivanka TrumpTrump preparing another 100 pardons, commutations before leaving office: reports The Hill’s 12:30 Report: What to expect for inauguration DC attorney general pushing to interview Trump Jr. MORE was. “dumb as a brick.”

However, Bannon has reportedly been in contact with Trump in the waning days of his administration.

Before his Trumpworld exile, Bannon was mostly known as the mastermind behind the Trump campaign’s populist bent in 2016.

Trump has doled out a number of controversial pardons in the final weeks of his presidency, including to former national security adviser Michael Flynn, GOP operative Roger Stone Roger Jason StoneTrump preparing another 100 pardons, commutations before leaving office: reports Vice chair of Oregon Young Republicans group among those arrested at Capitol Trump supporters show up to DC for election protest MORE and former campaign chairman Paul Manafort Paul John ManafortTrump preparing another 100 pardons, commutations before leaving office: reports No pardon for Trump Michael Cohen predicts people Trump pardoned may testify against him MORE. All three had been wrapped up in special counsel Robert Mueller Robert (Bob) MuellerWhy a special counsel is guaranteed if Biden chooses Yates, Cuomo or Jones as AG Barr taps attorney investigating Russia probe origins as special counsel CNN’s Toobin warns McCabe is in ‘perilous condition’ with emboldened Trump MORE’s probe into Russian interference in the 2016 election.

Updated at 11:13 p.m.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

