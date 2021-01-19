https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/farewell-address/2021/01/19/id/1006301

President Donald Trump, in a 20-minute farewell address taped Monday and released Tuesday afternoon, told his supporters, “We achieved what we came here to do, and so much more.”

“This week we inaugurate a new administration and we pray for their success in keeping America great and prosperous,” Trump said. “We extend our best wishes and we want them to have luck, a very important word.”

Trump thanked his family, Vice President Mike Pence and second lady Karen Pence and his staff, as well as members of the Secret Service and members of law enforcement and the military across the country.

“We must never forget that while Americans will always have our disagreements, we’re a nation of incredible decent, faithful and peace-loving citizens that all want our country to thrive and flourish and be very, very successful and good,” Trump said. “All Americans were horrified by the assault on our Capitol. Political violence is an attack on everything we cherish as Americans. It can never be tolerated. Now more than ever, we have to unify above our shared values and rise a before the common destiny.”

“The greatest danger we face is a loss of confidence in ourselves, a loss of confidence in our national greatness,” Trump said. “America is not a timid nation of tame souls who need to be sheltered and protected from those with whom we disagree.”

Trump sought to highlight aspects of his presidency in which he took pride.

“We did what we came here to do, and so much more,” he said. “I took on the tough battles, the hardest fights, the most difficult choices – because that’s what you elected me to do.”

Trump noted Middle East peace deals his administration brokered and lauded his foreign policy agenda.

“We revitalized our alliances and rallied the nations of the world to stand up to China like never before,” he said. “I am especially proud to be the first president in decades who has started no new wars.”

The president did not mention his successor, Joe Biden, by name in his remarks. But he suggested his movement would go on.

“Now, as I prepare to hand power over to a new administration at noon on Wednesday, I want you to know that the movement we started is only just beginning,” Trump said.

“I go from this majestic place with a loyal and joyful heart and optimistic spirit, and a supreme confidence that for our country and for our children, the best is yet to come.”

Reuters contributed to this report.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

