Right Side Broadcasting Network was locked out of their Twitter account on Tuesday as the great purge of conservative voices continues.

Twitter recently purged US President Donald Trump and his top followers from their platform.

RSBN regularly airs the live-stream video of President Trump’s speeches. So it’s not a surprise they are a target of Twitter.

Twitter suspended the Gateway Pundit account on Tuesday morning for violating its new “civic integrity” rule that includes no questioning the 2020 election results.

You can still challenge the 2016 results, just not the 2020 results. This is what tyranny looks like.

For the record, Right Side Broadcasting Network for years has been censored and abused by the tech giants. The far left demons do not like its popularity and its support for America’s president.

