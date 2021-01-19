https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2021/01/19/unity-the-lincoln-projects-steve-schmidt-says-of-trump-republicans-their-shame-will-last-forever-because-we-will-write-their-history/

You might remember back in November when Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez asked if someone was “archiving” the tweets, writings, and photos of Trump sycophants “for the future.” She quickly got her answer from Michael Simon of the Trump Accountability Project who, in a now-deleted tweet, said yes they were: “Every Administration staffer, campaign staffer, bundler, lawyer who represented them — everyone.”

The Trump Accountability Project quickly pulled the plug, saying, “in the spirit of the President-elect’s call to build a more united country, this project will no longer be active.”

The Lincoln Project, however, has no intention of pulling the plug, and just recently touted its “database of Trump officials & staff that will detail their roles in the Trump administration & track where they are now.” The line they use is that they don’t want retribution (they do), but accountability. So they’ll track Trump staffers who apply for positions elsewhere and do what they can to make sure they’re held “accountable.”

We don’t know how long they’ll be able to keep this grift going with Trump out of office, but they still have all the members of Congress who objected to the certification of the electoral votes. They’re the losers, and the winners write the history books. So much for unity.

Check out how long this guy can go on without taking a breath:

.@SteveSchmidtSES on Trump Republicans: “They will not write their history. We will write their history. And their shame will last forever … There will be no forgetting, there will be no forgiveness.” pic.twitter.com/2pzavDumD8 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) January 19, 2021

Its long haul TDS. — bluska (@bluskabucknut) January 19, 2021

So much unity and healing. — Amy Grant (@tekkno44) January 19, 2021

This is insane. — Matthew 🐵🗽₿ 🙂 (@matthewholey) January 19, 2021

That sounded like a threat to me. — Chad Berck (@cberck) January 19, 2021

Are we still throwing “extremists” off of social media? Here’s one.

This is a threat and incites violence and if that violence happens it was always foreseeable and Steve Schmidt is responsible — Dr. Domer E.d.d.d.d⚔️ (@rmdomeni) January 19, 2021

I’m not looking for any forgiveness, the least of which from @SteveSchmidtSES — PizzyPants🇺🇸 (@pizzypants) January 19, 2021

This is not the type of rhetoric that unifies society. — James kelly (@Jamespkel) January 19, 2021

This is insanity. — D.J. Llewellyn (@DJ_Llewellyn) January 19, 2021

Such hate and vitriol. What network allows such hate? And the anchor has a smile? — Sandflea4000 (@sandflea4000) January 19, 2021

Little hate in the bald dude. People are that insecure and dumb. That is the stuff that is scary. I wonder if he stayed up all night thinking about his hate speech.0 — Rv3 (@rv3_rickvinal) January 19, 2021

“No forgetting, no forgiveness”? Those who won’t forgive destroy themselves and spread their offense to everyone they know. Those who won’t forgive have never matured.

“A root of bitterness springs up and defiles many.” – Hebrews 12:15 — Rodney Lloyd (@Rodney_Lloyd) January 19, 2021

It wouldn’t be the first time the so-called ”good side” take the liberty to write the history to benefit themselves. — Kristoffer (@KristoffPer) January 19, 2021

True, no one should forget that Steve interviewed for a job with Trump. — Los Hawkeyes (@LosHawkeyes) January 19, 2021

They will be unrelenting in humiliating those different from themselves. As I’ve said repeatedly, they keep claiming we are fascists, but they keep acting like them. — Chuck (@crabbie1964) January 20, 2021

The psychosis is deep. — CCwriter🇺🇸 (@ccwriter) January 19, 2021

So more lies & Marxist revisionist history. Got it. This guy is on a hate-filled power drunk high. He can explain it to St Peter. — Colleen (@pensfan871987) January 19, 2021

The pasty slobs of the Lincoln Project must be expunged from public life. — AmericaFirst🇺🇸 (@guy_next_to_me) January 19, 2021

While Steve is remembering, let’s not forget Steve’s buddy John Weaver, the sexual predator. — fergus (@fergus83212908) January 19, 2021

Funny that the man who says he’ll write the history of the Trump Republicans just had the founders page of his website scrubbed when a founder was found out to be sending inappropriate sexual messages to young men. Losers get to rewrite history too.

I’m not ashamed to say that Trump was the best president of my lifetime. — Randy Baatz (@RealRandyBaatz) January 19, 2021

The backlash in 2022 is going to be historic! — Michael Manzella (@MichaelManzell9) January 19, 2021

