You might remember back in November when Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez asked if someone was “archiving” the tweets, writings, and photos of Trump sycophants “for the future.” She quickly got her answer from Michael Simon of the Trump Accountability Project who, in a now-deleted tweet, said yes they were: “Every Administration staffer, campaign staffer, bundler, lawyer who represented them — everyone.”

The Trump Accountability Project quickly pulled the plug, saying, “in the spirit of the President-elect’s call to build a more united country, this project will no longer be active.”

The Lincoln Project, however, has no intention of pulling the plug, and just recently touted its “database of Trump officials & staff that will detail their roles in the Trump administration & track where they are now.” The line they use is that they don’t want retribution (they do), but accountability. So they’ll track Trump staffers who apply for positions elsewhere and do what they can to make sure they’re held “accountable.”

We don’t know how long they’ll be able to keep this grift going with Trump out of office, but they still have all the members of Congress who objected to the certification of the electoral votes. They’re the losers, and the winners write the history books. So much for unity.

Check out how long this guy can go on without taking a breath:

Are we still throwing “extremists” off of social media? Here’s one.

Funny that the man who says he’ll write the history of the Trump Republicans just had the founders page of his website scrubbed when a founder was found out to be sending inappropriate sexual messages to young men. Losers get to rewrite history too.

