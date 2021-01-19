https://www.theepochtimes.com/us-counterintelligence-chief-warns-china-poses-severe-threat-to-us_3662576.html
National Counterintelligence and Security Center Director Bill Evanina on Tuesday said that one of the incoming administration’s “bigger challenges” will be dealing with the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). “From a threat perspective, Russia is a significant adversary particularly with regard to cyber intrusions, malign influence, and sowing discord in our democracy,” Evanina told Fox News. “However, no country poses a broader, more severe intelligence collection threat to America than China.” Evanina, who has spent decades working in intelligence agencies, said that malign foreign influence has been intensifying in recent years. “Specifically, in the last year, with respect to the death of George Floyd, COVID, the vaccine, the election process—we saw foreign adversaries, including China, working diligently to expose and amplify discourse in the U.S.,” he said, noting that the CCP is using an increased social media presence to “stoke the fire” and create discord in the United States. “China continues …