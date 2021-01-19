https://thenationalpulse.com/breaking/no-plot-against-biden-found-2-national-guardsmen-removed-from-duty-in-dc-after-social-media-spying/

Despite no plot against Biden being found, two National Guardsmen have been removed from duty in Washington, D.C. after government agencies began scouring their social media feeds for pro-Trump sympathies.

The Associated Press reports from an anonymous source: “two National Guard members have been found to have ties to fringe right group militias. No plot against Biden was found.”

According to the AP: An “Army official and the intelligence official spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity due to Defense Department media regulations. They did not say what fringe group the Guard members belonged to or what unit they served in.

The National Guard Bureau referred questions to the U.S. Secret Service and said, “Due to operational security, we do not discuss the process nor the outcome of the vetting process for military members supporting the inauguration.”

The Secret Service told the AP on Monday it would not comment on if any National Guard members had been pulled from securing the inauguration for operational security reasons.

