Democrats Jon Ossoff, Raphael Warnock and Alex Padilla were officially sworn-in Wednesday as U.S. senators by Vice President Kamala Harris.

Ossoff and Warnock won the Georgia runoff election earlier this month. Padilla, former California secretary of state, filled the seat Harris vacated when she became vice president.

Democrats now have the majority in the Senate with Harris as the tie-breaking vote.

