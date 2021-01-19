https://www.theepochtimes.com/video-john-solomon-capitol-attack-security-failures-what-crossfire-hurricane-declassified-docs-will-show_3663415.html

Days before the shocking events of January 6, the Pentagon chief expressed concerns about potential violence at the Capitol and offered to deploy the National Guard, says investigative journalist John Solomon.

“The fundamental question is not: did someone see this coming? Because the NYPD, FBI, Pentagon, Capitol Police all believe they saw something bad coming. I think the fundamental question was: why weren’t the resources deployed? And who made that decision?” Solomon says.

In this episode, we sit down with John Solomon, founder of Just the News, to discuss investigations into the January 6 attack on the Capitol as well as soon-to-be-released declassified documents from the Crossfire Hurricane investigation.

“Right now, my sources are telling me to prepare for a handful, a small number of indictments sometime in the next three months or so,” Solomon says.

What will happen with U.S. Attorney John Durham’s investigation under the incoming Biden administration?

This is American Thought Leaders, and I’m Jan Jekielek.

