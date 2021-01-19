https://conservativeus.com/video-shows-people-in-the-capital-mall-bushes-changing-clothes-black-bloc-off-red-white-blue-on-the-video-was-allegedly-taken-on-jan-6/

Today the Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell accused President Donald Trump.

of provoking the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol.

“The mob was fed lies. They were provoked by the president and other powerful people,” McConnell said in a speech on the Senate floor.

The U.S. House of Representatives last Wednesday impeached Trump for a second time. The Senate has yet to schedule a trial to determine Trump’s guilt or innocence.

The Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol was a security failure, an intelligence failure — or both.

Washington, D.C., is known for its multitude of law enforcement agencies — a fact reflected in the agencies involved in security on Jan. 6. The Metropolitan Police Department has jurisdiction on city streets; the U.S. Park Police on the Ellipse, where Trump’s rally took place; the U.S. Secret Service in the vicinity of the White House; and the U.S. Capitol Police on the Capitol complex.

And then there is the National Guard. In the 50 states and Puerto Rico, the Guard is under the command of the governor. In Washington, D.C., however, the Guard is under the command of the president, though orders to deploy are typically issued by the secretary of the Army at the request of the mayor.

After the police were given intel on violent plans to storm the Capitol on Jan. 3rd, President Trump authorized the National Guard.

The DC mayor issued a stand-down order and DC police turned down the guard.

Images from the report below:

Close-up image:

Why weren’t National Guard troops included in the plans leading up to the rally to guard the Capitol that day? Why did it take so long for the guard to arrive that afternoon?

In any case, people alleged that some of the protesters weren’t Trump supporters and that they were at the Capitol to incite a riot!

A video that surfaced on the internet today shows a group of people in the Capital Mall bushes as they change their black bloc clothes to red, white, and blue.

The video was allegedly taken during the Capitol riots as people are heard in the background yelling: “USA, USA.”

Video below:

Andy Teffas in the Capital Mall bushes, changing costumes, blac bloc off, red/white/blue on. Nothing to see here. Jan 6. pic.twitter.com/jMZAZCqubd — Tony (@Mrtdogg) January 19, 2021

We downloaded the video just in case Twitter removes the tweet:

We are not alleging if the folks are Antifa or some left-wing organization they could be anyone, but changing their clothes during the riot shows that there was a bigger organization from the people who stormed the Capitol.

Another video from today shows Trump supporter literally begging the cops to intervene in the Capitol riots:

The surreal moment that a Trump supporter begs cops to intervene in the Capitol riots. pic.twitter.com/6gjtVjofFd — Fukushima Exposed🇨🇦 (@fukushimaexpos2) January 19, 2021

Florida Republican Matt Gaetz, declared on the floor that he had seen “some pretty compelling evidence from a facial-recognition company showing that some of the people who breached the Capitol today were not Trump supporters, they were masquerading as Trump supporters.

Alex D is a conservative journalist, who covers all issues of importance for conservatives. He writes for Conservative US, Red State Nation, Defiant America, and Supreme Insider. He brings attention and insight from what happens in the White House to the streets of American towns, because it all has an impact on our future, and the country left for our children. Exposing the truth is his ultimate goal, mixed with wit where it’s appropriate, and feels that journalism shouldn’t be censored. Join him & let’s spread the good word!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

