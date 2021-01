http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/T5cFIJDMK3Y/

Former Obama administration official Alejandro Mayorkas is speaking before the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee on Tuesday.

Mayorkas was nominated to be the Secretary for the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) by President-Elect Joe Biden after serving in the agency during the Obama administration.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.

