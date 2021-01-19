http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/BCKhyq0XMRI/

President-elect Joe Biden’s nominee for the post of director of national intelligence, Avril Haines, will speak before the United States Select Committee on Intelligence on Tuesday.

Haines, a former deputy director of the Central Intelligence Agency during the Obama administration, was nominated to the post by Biden shortly after the 2020 presidential election. If confirmed, Haines will be the first woman to serve as the director of national intelligence.

