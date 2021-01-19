http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/Djq4F0yrM_k/

The Senate Foreign Relations Committee will interview Antony Blinken, President-Elect Joe Biden’s nominee for secretary of state, on Tuesday afternoon.

Blinken served on Biden’s side for decades.

Sen. James Risch (R-ID) will preside over the 2 p.m. confirmation hearing as chairman of the Senate foreign relations panel.

Blinken is an American government official and diplomat who served in many critical positions in the Obama administration, including Deputy National Security Advisor from 2013 to 2015 and Deputy Secretary of State from 2015 to 2017.

He also served as National Security Adviser to then-Vice President Joe Bide from 2009 to 2013. Moreover, Blinken was a top staffer on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee when then-Sen. Biden (D-DE) was its chair.

On Tuesday, Blinken, a Washington insider, will be sitting across from many of the same senators he once worked with to face tough questions on what America’s role should be in the world.

Citing financial disclosure reports, Breitbart News’ John Binder reported on January 4 that Blinken formerly advised the nation’s largest tech conglomerates and Wall Street firms.

In a separate article published January 16, Binder pointed out that Blinken previously lauded German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s open borders policy that has invited more than a million refugees to the European country.

Tuesday’s hearing comes as Congress is in limbo with the impeachment of outgoing President Donald Trump looming and the two Georgia senators waiting for the Senate to swear them in.

Democrats in the upper chamber will have more leverage in getting Biden’s cabinet nominees confirmed with the two new Georgia Democrats.

Kamala Harris, who recently resigned as California’s senator, will become the tie-breaker in the upcoming 50-50 Senate (once the Georgian lawmakers are sworn in) as Biden’s VP.

