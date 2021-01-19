https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/watch-live-ted-cruz-questions-biden-secretary-of-state-nominee/
About The Author
Related Posts
Play stupid games, win stupid prizes…
January 14, 2021
25 killed by Black Lies Matter and media said nothing…
January 11, 2021
Top republican calls for Liz Cheney to resign…
January 13, 2021
Don Surber — MSM targets donors of Lauren Boebert…
January 17, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy