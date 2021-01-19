https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/watch-president-trumps-farewell-speech-nation/

President Trump delivered a farewell address the nation on Tuesday.

“Now, as I prepare to hand power over to a new administration at Noon on Wednesday, I want you to know that the movement we started is only just beginning,” Trump is expected to say according to transcripts.

President Trump thanked his family, the Pence family and the Secret Service in his farewell speech.

