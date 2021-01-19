https://www.theblaze.com/glenn-beck-podcast/eric-weinstein-podcast

Eric Weinstein, managing director of investment firm Thiel Capital and host of “The Portal” podcast, is not a conservative, but he says conservative and center-right-affiliated media are the only ones who will still allow oppositional voices.

On “The Glenn Beck Podcast” this week, Eric told Glenn that the center-left media, which “controls the official version of events for the country,” once welcomed him, but that all changed about eight years ago when they started avoiding any kind of criticism by branding those who disagree with them as “alt-right, far-right, neo-Nazi, etc.,” even if they are coming from the left side of the aisle. But their efforts to discredit critical opinions don’t stop there. According to Eric, there is a strategy being employed to destroy our national culture and make sure Americans with opposing views do not come together.

“We’re trifling with the disillusionment of our national culture. And our national culture is what animates the country. If we lose the culture, the documents will not save us,” Eric said. “I have a very strongly strategic perspective, which is that you save things up for an emergency. Well, we’re there now.”

In the clip below, Eric explains why, after many requests over the last few years, he finally agreed to this podcast.

Don’t miss the full interview with Eric Weinstein here.

Want to listen to more Glenn Beck podcasts?

Subscribe to Glenn Beck’s channel on YouTube for FREE access to more of his masterful storytelling, thought-provoking analysis and uncanny ability to make sense of the chaos, or subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution and live the American dream.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

