After you watch this video I want you to ask yourself, why hasn’t this been played on every major news network in the country?

The reason is that this video completely destroys the narrative that all Trump Supporters who went to Washington D.C. on January 6th are violent domestic terrorists.

This unidentified man in a MAGA hat approaches Capitol Police, who are seemingly calm standing off to the side of the Capitol, while it is being stormed and asks “why are you allowing this to happen?”

The Capitol Police give the man no response and continue to stand there and do nothing.

Click the video below to watch this shocking video, leave a comment below and let us know what you think!

