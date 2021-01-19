https://www.theblaze.com/glenn-radio/stand-against-big-tech-censorship

As calls for censorship and restrictions against conservative voices get louder, Glenn Beck said he feels an “awesome responsibility” to speak, not the words he’d personally like to say, but those he believes the Lord would want him to share.

“It’s an awesome responsibility, and one that I am not worthy of,” Glenn said. “I want to say … what He wants me to say. And I have to listen very carefully, because I feel the same way you do. But that will get us nowhere.”

Glenn said it’s time for Americans who are awake — not woke — to come together, no matter which side of the political aisle you’re on, and stand with the truth.

“We are the Alamo, we will stand. But we desperately, desperately need you,” Glenn said. “We need the people who are awake — not woke — awake. You may disagree with us. We are your allies, not your enemies. And if you will not stand with us in our hour of need, there will be no one left to stand with you in your hour of need. We must all come together, anyone who is awake.”

