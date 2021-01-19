https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2021/01/19/were-not-asking-questions-right-now-katie-pavlich-wonders-if-theres-no-due-process-for-national-guard-troops-being-vetted/

No one seemed to raise an eyebrow when the National Guard was brought in to protect Congress after Jan. 6, but vetting of the National Guard troops securing Washington, D.C. for Joe Biden’s inauguration has become a hot topic, helped along by Rep. Steve Cohen suggesting that “there are probably not more than 25% of the people there protecting us that voted for Biden” — making them what, exactly? Trump loyalists? A threat to the president-elect? D.C.’s National Guard chief has said that National Guard troops will go through “multiple layers” of screening.

Apparently, about a dozen troops out of some 25,000 have been dismissed “out of an abundance of caution” — “We’re not asking questions right now,” said Jonathan Hoffman, assistant to the Secretary of Defense for public affairs. Hoffman told a reporter that vetting efforts identify “any potential link to questionable behavior.”

