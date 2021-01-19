https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2021/01/19/were-not-asking-questions-right-now-katie-pavlich-wonders-if-theres-no-due-process-for-national-guard-troops-being-vetted/

No one seemed to raise an eyebrow when the National Guard was brought in to protect Congress after Jan. 6, but vetting of the National Guard troops securing Washington, D.C. for Joe Biden’s inauguration has become a hot topic, helped along by Rep. Steve Cohen suggesting that “there are probably not more than 25% of the people there protecting us that voted for Biden” — making them what, exactly? Trump loyalists? A threat to the president-elect? D.C.’s National Guard chief has said that National Guard troops will go through “multiple layers” of screening.

Apparently, about a dozen troops out of some 25,000 have been dismissed “out of an abundance of caution” — “We’re not asking questions right now,” said Jonathan Hoffman, assistant to the Secretary of Defense for public affairs. Hoffman told a reporter that vetting efforts identify “any potential link to questionable behavior.”

.@chiefpentspox on National Guard individuals removed from their duties: “These are vetting efforts that identify any questionable behavior in the past, or any potential link to questionable behavior, not just related to extremism…we’re not asking questions right now.” pic.twitter.com/sOQ93N2Ukf — CSPAN (@cspan) January 19, 2021

So there is no due process for those accused of “extremism.” Got it. https://t.co/AdSzYSRtoK — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) January 19, 2021

Dear Lord we’ve bypassed all our protections from government fast. — BC (@BCtheWildcat) January 19, 2021

The praetorian guard wasn’t built in a day. — Velle Mere (@VelleMere) January 19, 2021

If you don’t conform, look out!!!! — Mark Waz (@markwaz) January 19, 2021

Guilty of Pre-Crime. — Pugilist (@PunchBack2x) January 19, 2021

The dividing of the country has begun. “If you’re not one of us, you’re against us.” — Will (@1199Worf) January 19, 2021

Ugh, this is way past out of control. — Ralph Decker (@RalphDecker1) January 19, 2021

The true creator of the divide in this country continues to do it from the left. Sad. — Steve Cambere (@SteveCambere) January 19, 2021

So we’re doing litmus tests for ideology in the military now? — Иван Грозный 🏴‍☠️🐺🦅🇺🇸 (@IvanGrozny_1223) January 19, 2021

What’s the new oath of allegiance to the Left going to look like? Who gives it and do we need to sign anything? — Ron Cabeen (@CabeenRon) January 19, 2021

Good opportunity to establish Biden’s secret police. — Warren (@lincolntc3581) January 19, 2021

Loyalty Tests🤷🏻‍♂️😳 — Daniel Barlage (@BarlageDaniel) January 19, 2021

The thought police have arrived. — IrAm1971 (@SoldatRet) January 19, 2021

Probably they were too white and very patriotic. — marianland.com (@marianland_com) January 19, 2021

This is an insult to our military men and women. We are sounding more and more like communist China every day. — Lori Johnston (@TheRealLoriJ) January 19, 2021

Hmmm but they were allowed to be in the Guard. Just not at Inauguration. This is getting worse daily. — Lawrence Robinson (@_LDRobinson) January 19, 2021

So if the they tweeted something positive about Trump they will be taken off duty? — The Snarky Saint (@SnarcasticP) January 19, 2021

Idiots. But I suppose they think military members oaths mean little, because they sure don’t live by their oath. They act like it’s just lip service to a bygone tradition, then they get down to the business of enriching themselves at taxpayer expense. — Randall Williams (@Randall_R_W) January 19, 2021

Might be time for the military to just walk away. If the incoming admin wants to be this disrespectful for the sacrifices they make to defend these nit wits and our country, maybe time to let them know they don’t have to do what they do. They kinda just love America — ⚾️merff11⚾️ (@Padsnut) January 19, 2021

“any potential link to questionable behavior” = mind reading — Apocalit (Pronouns: Dude, Duder, El Duderino) (@listolyman) January 19, 2021

I am ashamed that I wasted my time serving my country when that service was in vain since this is how service people are treated now. — JDRogers701 (@JRogers701) January 19, 2021

Disgusting treatment. — Son of Liberty (SOL) (@LifeSaverNREMTP) January 19, 2021

It’s not even a link to extremism, it’s a “potential link to questionable behavior.” That definition can encompass every single person in the world. — Twitstink (@Twitstink1) January 19, 2021

This is truly sad and it is a testament to where we are heading. — Chat423bright (@chat423bright) January 19, 2021

If only we had the same vetting process for Senators and Congressmen, where there are actual threats to the U.S. — Lord Dr. Sofa King We Todd Id (@SofaKingWeTodd5) January 19, 2021

