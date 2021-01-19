https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/wh-official-zero-active-threats-tons-anonymous-threats-lines-flooded-psychobabble-nothing-burgers/

US Marshals Service — Hundreds of National Guard troops were sworn in on Monday prior to the 2021 Inaugural.

Democrats are preparing the US Capitol for the inauguration of Joe Biden this week.

Already the statement they and their allies are making to the American people is that “we fear you” and “we will crush any dissent.”

In the days leading up to the Biden inaugural, the nation’s capital has been turned into an occupied military zone like Baghdad. In fact, there are more US troops in the nation’s capital today than in Iraq, Syria and Afghanistan combined.

Armed US troops authorized to use lethal force are manning checkpoints to enter and leave downtown Washington, D.C. Green Zone and and Red Zone perimeters have been established.

CCTV cameras were mounted on poles so the elites can spy on the people they don’t trust.

But according to at least one White House officials there are no real threats just tons of paranoid tips from Biden supporters… the “lines have been flooded with psychobable and nothing burgers since Friday.”

Via Jack Posobiec.

WH official – “Zero active threats as of this morning, just tons of anonymous tips from paranoid Biden supporters though…lines have been flooded with psychobable and nothing burgers since Friday.” — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) January 19, 2021

