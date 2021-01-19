https://www.chicksonright.com/blog/2021/01/19/breaking-woman-accused-of-stealing-house-speaker-nancy-pelosis-laptop-turns-herself-in/

Riley June Williams, a Capitol rioter accused of stealing Pelosi’s laptop, allegedly had intentions to sell the device to Russian intelligence forces but had now turned herself in, according to Fox News.

Williams was arrested in the Middle District of Pennsylvania.

The Warrant for Williams arrest states, “WILLIAMS intended to send the computer device to a friend in Russia, who then planned to sell the device to SVR, Russia’s foreign intelligence service. According to [the tipster], the transfer of the computer device to Russia fell through for unknown reasons and WILLIAMS still has the computer device or destroyed it.”

A laptop from a conference room was stolen. It was a laptop that was only used for presentations. https://t.co/S7YGPnLaWy — Drew Hammill (@Drew_Hammill) January 8, 2021

Williams can be heard “repeatedly yelling, ‘Upstairs, upstairs, upstairs,’ and can be seen physically directing other intruders to proceed up a staircase,” court papers state.

Williams’ mother said she “recognized her daughter inside the U.S. Capitol Building and that her daughter had taken a sudden interest in President Trump’s politics and ‘far right message boards,’” the warrant states.

Willams faces the charges of knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

She told the reporter that Williams “took off,” and she did not know where her daughter had gone. She also changed her phone number and is believed to have deleted her accounts on Twitter, Facebook, Reddit, Telegram, Parler and Instagram. Williams allegedly traveled to D.C. with her father on Jan. 6, but separated from him during the day, the warrant states.

