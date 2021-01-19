https://justthenews.com/world/world-leaders-offer-congratulations-biden-and-harris-inauguration-day?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

World leaders on Wednesday offered congratulations to Joe Biden and Kamala Harris and noted that they looked forward to working with America’s new president.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a video message that he has long had a “warm personal friendship” with Biden.

“Congratulations President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris on your historic inauguration,” Netanyahu said. “President Biden, you and I have had a warm, personal friendship going back many decades. I look forward to working with you to further strengthen the U.S.-Israel alliance, to continue expanding peace between Israel and the Arab world and to confront common challenges, chief among them, the threat posed by Iran. I wish you the greatest success. God bless the United States of America. God bless Israel.”

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson tweeted: “Congratulations to @JoeBiden on being sworn in as President of the United States and to @KamalaHarris on her historic inauguration. America’s leadership is vital on the issues that matter to us all, from climate change to COVID, and I look forward to working with President Biden.”

Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi congratulated Biden and Harris: “My warmest congratulations to @JoeBiden on his assumption of office as President of the United States of America. I look forward to working with him to strengthen India-US strategic partnership,” a tweet stated. “Congratulations to @KamalaHarris on being sworn-in as @VP. It is a historic occasion. Looking forward to interacting with her to make India-USA relations more robust. The India-USA partnership is beneficial for our planet,” another tweet stated.

