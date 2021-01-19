https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/wow-biden-picks-crazy-penn-health-director-rachel-levine-assistant-health-secretary/

Joe Biden has tapped Pennsylvania Health Secretary Rachel Levine to be his assistant secretary of health, leaving her poised to become the first openly transgender federal official to be confirmed by the U.S. Senate.

Democrats will cheer the transgender’s promotion and completely ignore her failed track record.

Rachel Levine has a work history of failure and illegal practices so the pick makes sense.

Levine made an order forcing nursing homes to accept infected COVID patients, killing thousands of people in Pennsylvania, while she secretly took her mom out and put in Suite in Hershey Motel.

TRENDING: VIDEO EXCLUSIVE: Film Crew Releases Never Before Seen Footage of 2017 Inauguration Riots

Rachel Levine supported the Black Lives Matter protests and riots while shutting down small businesses.

A judge ruled in September that Levine and Governor Wolf’s Pennsylvania policies were unconstitutional.

Rachel Levine even issued COVID guidelines on group sex.

So it just makes sense that she would be promoted into a Biden Administration.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

