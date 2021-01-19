https://thefederalist.com/2021/01/19/wyoming-county-gop-unanimously-censures-liz-cheney-demands-she-appear-before-the-state/

A Wyoming county Republican Party Central Committee unanimously censured Rep. Liz Cheney after she voted to impeach President Donald Trump last week.

“Our representative did not represent our voice,” said Carbon County GOP Chairman Joey Correnti IV.

Shortly after the Capitol riot, Cheney adopted the corporate media and Democrats’ narrative about Trump, shifting blame for the violence and chaos to the president. Trump “summoned this mob, assembled the mob, and lit the flame of this attack,” Cheney claimed, rushing to judgment before better information came in.

According to reporting from the Washington Times, all 45 members of the Republican Party Central Committee in Carbon County, Wyoming condemned the House Republican for denying her constituents’ wishes to support the rushed and overly political impeachment.

The resolution also charged Cheney with ignoring the concerns of a “vocal majority of Wyoming Republicans [who] recognize there were significant irregularities” in the presidential election.

“People in the county party have attempted to get ahold of Representative Cheney through email, phone calls — and I think only one person got a response from a staffer and it was pretty short,” Correnti said. “We haven’t heard anything.”

In the resolution, the county GOP also demanded that Cheney explain herself before the committee.

Earlier this week, Montana Republican Freshman Rep. Matt Rosendale pressured Cheney to step down from House leadership after she sided with the Democrats during the impeachment debate.

“When Representative Cheney came out in favor of impeachment today, she failed to consult with the Conference, failed to abide by the spirit of the rules of the Republican Conference, and ignored the preferences of Republican voters,” Rosendale said in a statement. “She is weakening our conference at a key moment for personal political gain and is unfit to lead. She must step down as Conference Chair.”

Ohio Republican Rep. Jim Jordan also expressed support for Rosendale’s campaign against Cheney.

