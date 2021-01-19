https://www.wnd.com/2021/01/wyoming-gop-committee-censures-liz-cheney/

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) — The Republican Party Central Committee in Carbon County, Wyoming, censured Rep. Liz Cheney due to her vote to impeach President Trump.

“The Carbon County Republican Party has unanimously voted to formally censure U.S. Representative Liz Cheney,” Carbon County GOP Chairman Joey Correnti said, according to a post on the Carbon County Wyoming Republican Party’s Facebook page.

“Additionally, we have called for her to appear before the members of the body to explain her recent actions to the body, the State Republican Party membership, and the entirety of the concerned Wyoming electorate,” Correnti added.

