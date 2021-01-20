https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/fake-candidate-didnt-actually-run-campaign-no-way-got-81-million-votes-fraud-epic-former-gop-spox-goes-off-joe-biden-charade-video/

Liz Harrington is a former national spokesperson for the Republican National Committee.

The pro-Trump GOP official made headlines last week when she claimed on national television that the “real insurrection” happened when the president lost the 2020 election.

On Wednesday Liz spoke truth to justice during her Newsmax interview, going off on the rigged election and the fake candidate, Joe Biden.

Liz Harrington: That’s what happens when you don’t have to be accountable to the voters because the voters didn’t elect him. We have more troops than people at this inauguration. We have more flags than people because this is an illegitimate person, a fake candidate who didn’t run a campaign who doesn’t actually have support. If they would have opened this up (President Trump’s speech) there would have been more people at Joint Base Andrews today for President Trump than there would be for Joe Biden because he didn’t have the support. There’s no way he got 81 million votes. It’s a fraud. TRENDING: “The Movement We Started Is Only Just Beginning” – President Trump Promises His Movement Will Live On in Farewell Speech (VIDEO) Newsmax host: Again, an opinion shared there by Liz Harrington, obviously the states certified the results. This is how you’re seeing the inauguration… Liz Harrington: And I think an opinion shared by tens of millions of Americans. Newsmax host: You’re not wrong…

Spoken like a true American patriot! The ’81 million’ propaganda even makes president Obama jealous. As much as they try the fascist Left can’t hide the truth forever.



