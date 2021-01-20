https://politicrossing.com/a-message-of-hope-for-america-from-lt-colonel-waldo-waldman-ret-air-force/

For having the temerity and legal right to challenge the election of Joe Biden on the senate floor, on behalf of major concerns of his constituents, Senator Josh Hawley’s book with Simon & Schuster was canceled. The book was slated for publication this spring. Simon & Schuster said: “After witnessing the disturbing, deadly insurrection that took place on Wednesday in Washington, D.C., Simon & Schuster has decided to cancel publication of Senator Josh Hawley’s forthcoming Book, the Tyranny of Big Tech.”

“We did not come to this decision lightly. As a publisher it will always be our mission to amplify a variety of voices and viewpoints: At the same time we take seriously our larger public responsibility as citizens, and cannot support Senator Hawley after his role in what became a dangerous threat to our democracy and freedom.”

Senator Hawley responded, “Simon & Schuster is canceling my contract because I was representing my constituents, leading a debate on the Senate floor on voter integrity, which they have now decided to redefine as sedition.” He then said, “See you in court.”

Silencing the Right

The Left’s attempt to squelch views by anyone deemed to be a Republican or conservative is picking up steam. Randall Lane, the chief content officer of Forbes Media and editor of Forbes Magazine, which most people don’t realize was sold by the Forbes Family years ago, has called for destroying the careers of anyone who work for Trump, particularly his press secretaries including Sean Spicer, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, and Kayleigh McEnany.

“Let it be known to the business world: Hire any of Trump’s fellow fabulists above, and Forbes will assume that everything your company or firm talks about is a lie,” Lane wrote. “We’re going to scrutinize, double-check, investigate with the same skepticism we’d approach a Trump tweet. Want to ensure the world’s biggest business media brand approaches you as a potential funnel of disinformation? Then hire away.”

Can you imagine the unmitigated gall of a major business magazine editor, once considered “a capitalist tool,” seeking to diminish the livelihood, reputation, and indeed quality of life of those who served in the administration of our 45th president?

Wait, There’s More

If only the blatant social, civic, and financial attempts at ostracism we’re confined to American publishers. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, perhaps the least intelligent person ever elected twice to congress, has repeatedly called for the re-education, reprogramming, or indoctrination of anyone who voted for Trump. She is joined by legions of others calling for the same.

To get this straight, that means 75 to 80 million people, in her view, require some kind of intervention for the deep and desperate crime of having voted Republican. Log on to any alternative news site today – not the mainstream press – including Politicrossing, Townhall, Rantingly, The Liberty Daily, Whatfinger News, Red State, and so on, and each day you will see articles of those on the left calling for drastic measures to silence those on the right.

Senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia, supposedly a moderate, is openly called for removing both Senators Josh Hawley and Ted Cruz Manchin via the 14th Amendment, over their objections to Electoral College votes. Where was Sen. Manchin in November, 2017 when Nancy Pelosi did exactly the same thing?

Ideological Litmus Tests

On the heels of the Left’s attempt to squelch the freedom of speech and livelihood of those on the Right comes perhaps the most egregious development thus far. National Guard troops assembled in Washington, DC to insure domestic tranquility during the transfer of power on January 20th are now looked upon by the Left in a new light. They want to know who voted for Trump, versus who voted for Biden, and send the Trump voters to far ends, away from Biden.

This ideological litmus test is much more than the start of a slippery slope, it virtually guarantees that the nation will be fractured, and in record time.

Suppose that hereafter, within the professions, you must declare whether or not you voted for Trump? No more buying real estate using a broker who leans right. Don’t even consider getting insurance from an agent who voted for Trump. What about your doctor? Can he or she be trusted if a GOP member? Do you want to retain an attorney who voted for Republicans?

As absurd as this seems, major voices on the Left prefer this path. NBA basketball players have complained to the press that they don’t want to play for a team whose owner is a Republican.

Disaster on the Horizon

Where will all this lead? Your guess is as good as mine. Perhaps, more reasoned voices will prevail, and point out the absurdity of asking people for their “official papers,” much like was done throughout Europe in the lead up to and during World War II.

However, at the rate that the Left is already asserting itself in highly un-American ways, acting like the East German Stasi, and usurping the U.S. Constitution, there’s no real reason to hold out hope.

