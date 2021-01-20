https://thehill.com/blogs/in-the-know/in-the-know/534999-a-parade-of-purple-at-biden-inauguration

President-elect Joe BidenJoe BidenTrump grants clemency to more than 100 people, including Bannon Scalise bringing Donna Brazile as guest to Biden inauguration Sidney Powell withdraws ‘kraken’ lawsuit in Georgia MORE‘s inauguration is proving to be a parade of purple, as several high-profile figures are sporting various shades of the “bipartisan” color.

Former first lady Michelle Obama Michelle LeVaughn Robinson ObamaAshley Biden says Melania Trump has not reached out to Jill Biden Biden poised to be the most pro-immigrant president since Reagan Obama honors MLK Day: ‘He never gave in to violence, never waved a traitorous flag’ MORE, 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonGOP Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene referred to Parkland school shooting as ‘false flag’ event on Facebook Senators vet Mayorkas to take lead at DHS CNN poll: Melania Trump leaving office as least popular first lady ever MORE and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris Kamala HarrisScalise bringing Donna Brazile as guest to Biden inauguration McConnell, Schumer fail to cut power-sharing deal amid filibuster snag Howard University’s marching band to escort Harris at inauguration MORE all appeared to be wearing purple garments.

The color, a mix of both red and blue, is traditionally recognized as a sign of bipartisanship.

Harris’s purple-hued outfit was reportedly crafted by a pair of emerging Black designers: Christopher John Rogers and Sergio Hudson.

Kamala Harris wears a purple suit by Christopher John Rogers & allegedly shoes by Sergio Hudson! pic.twitter.com/D4PSkFGDkU — hautelemode (@hautelemess) January 20, 2021

Clinton and Obama were also eyed in purple pieces:

Hillary Clinton arrives at the U.S. Capitol for Joe Biden’s inauguration. pic.twitter.com/sFI6JqDXW1 — The Recount (@therecount) January 20, 2021

Barack and Michelle Obama arrive at the U.S. Capitol for Joe Biden’s inauguration. pic.twitter.com/8v9JbL3UAr — The Recount (@therecount) January 20, 2021

