https://summit.news/2021/01/20/after-inauguration-conservatives-begin-holding-biden-responsible-for-every-covid-death/
About The Author
Related Posts
Dishonoring The CIA-Controlled Media: The Fake News Awards (Video)
January 19, 2021
WATCH: Sidney Powell, Lin Wood Hold News Conference at Georgia ‘Stop The Steal’ Rally . . .
December 2, 2020
Chi-Coms Eager for Beijing Biden to Revive Failed Kissinger Policy
December 7, 2020
Swamponomics: Goodbye Sound Money, Hello Price Inflation?
January 3, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy