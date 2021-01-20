https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/can-guy-lead-nation/
How in the hell can this guy lead a nation?
Joe Biden is a senior suffering from dementia. He hid in his basement instead of running a campaign and now he’s set to be sworn in as President of the United States.
Advertisement – story continues below
Joe was never that bright. He was always a blowhard. Now he’s just not there.
TRENDING: “The Movement We Started Is Only Just Beginning” – President Trump Promises His Movement Will Live On in Farewell Speech (VIDEO)
Is Joe Biden OK? Biden’s Brain Freeze and Labored Breathing During Interview with MSNBC Raises Questions About His Health (VIDEO)
How can this guy ever be the leader of the free world? And how did he ever manage to receive “81 million” votes? I think we all know the answer to that question.
Advertisement – story continues below
EXCLUSIVE: Artificial Intelligence Psychiatric Diagnostic Filter Confirms Joe Biden Exhibits Multiple Dementia/Early Alzheimer Patterns
Today is a tragic day for America. The country we know is over. We are losing our rights as fast as Joe Biden is losing his mind.
Please pray for our country.