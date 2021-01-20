https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/can-guy-lead-nation/

How in the hell can this guy lead a nation?

Joe Biden is a senior suffering from dementia. He hid in his basement instead of running a campaign and now he’s set to be sworn in as President of the United States.

Joe was never that bright. He was always a blowhard. Now he’s just not there.

TRENDING: “The Movement We Started Is Only Just Beginning” – President Trump Promises His Movement Will Live On in Farewell Speech (VIDEO)

How can this guy ever be the leader of the free world? And how did he ever manage to receive “81 million” votes? I think we all know the answer to that question.

Today is a tragic day for America. The country we know is over. We are losing our rights as fast as Joe Biden is losing his mind.

Please pray for our country.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

