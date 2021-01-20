https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/alfonse-damato-left-wing-extremists-inaugural/2021/01/20/id/1006482

Former Sen. Alfonse D’Amato, R-N.Y., told Newsmax TV on Wednesday that President Joe Biden might surprise “left-wing extremists in the Democratic Party.”

D’Amato, who served alongside Biden in the Senate for several years, told “American Agenda” after the inauguration: “I basically really liked President Biden’s remarks when he said, we have to treat people with dignity and respect each other, he said, and end this uncivil war.

“He’s right when he made his first priority fighting the virus so that everyone is vaccinated. We can end this horrendous situation. He’s right, and I don’t think that the left-wing is going to be controlling President Biden.”

He added, “I think the left-wing extremists in the Democratic Party may be in for a surprise.”

The former senator from New York went on to single out Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., saying: “I don’t think he’s gonna embrace AOC’s nonsense. I don’t think he wants to, and he said he doesn’t want to continue this uncivil war.”

