Surprise, Surprise – Literally one hour after Biden was sworn in, the World Health Organization admitted that PCR testing produces high amplification rates and results and a huge number of false positives.

The WHO released a report today saying that their COVID testing overstates the number of false positives:

literally one hour after Biden takes the oath, the WHO admits that PCR testing at high amplification rates alters the predictive value of the tests and results in a huge number of false positives pic.twitter.com/iDtXmappRw — Andy Swan (@AndySwan) January 20, 2021

The WHO has hid the truth about the COVID pandemic from the start. We reported in March 2020 that the WHO was reporting bogus numbers grossly overstating the mortality rate of COVID. We were right.

There are so many problems with the reporting, projections and protocol related to COVID, how can these entities ever be trusted again?

