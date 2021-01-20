http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/bUz29pl_EGM/

Antifa marched through the streets of Portland, Oregon, on Inauguration Day carrying a sign saying “We don’t want Biden — We want revenge!”

A video tweeted by New York Times journalist Mike Baker whose a group of Antifa protesters marching down a Portland street with a sign bearing anti-police and anti-Biden messages.

“We don’t want Biden,” one sign reads. “We want revenge!” The sign says they want revenge for “police murders, imperialist wars, and fascist massacres.”

A tweet by Portland Tribune reporter Zane Sparling shows a sign reading, “We are ungovernable.”

The Antifa crew continued their march and ransacked the Portland Democratic Party headquarters.

Another video tweeted by Townhall.com journalist Julio Rosas shows Antifa wearing black bloc and carrying umbrellas smashing the windows of the Democrat’s offices and spraypainting graffiti on the building.

“F**k Biden,” one of the messages stated. Another spelled the new president’s name wrong but said, “F**k Bided {sic}, stillfascost {sic}.”

Rosas said Antifa quickly fled the scene when police arrived.

Baker tweeted that he received criticism for calling the crowd “left-wing.” He clarified, calling the crowd a “mix of racial-justice, anti-fascist, anarchist, youth liberation, etc.”

KOIN6 reporter Jennifer Dowling tweeted another video portraying the destruction at the Democrats’ office building.

She tweeted another video showing Portland police placing a person under arrest.

