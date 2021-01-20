http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/qvcZ5gIM55I/

Antifa organizers call for “targeted destruction” and “direct action” across the United States during the inauguration of Joe Biden as the nation’s 46th president. The organizers plan to confront Trump supporters in multiple state capitals.

“It’s not f**king over,” one Antifa poster states while calling for “direct action” at Occidental Park in Seattle, Washington, according to a tweet by independent journalist Andy Ngo.

Another poster called for “targeted destruction against corporations assisting ICE.” In Denver, a BLM-Antifa poster calls for a march to the capitol to counter-protest the Trump rally coinciding with the timing of Biden’s swearing-in.

In San Francisco, another Antifa group plans a “Black Liberation Smash Fascism” rally to drive from the Bay Area to Sacramento.

The Sun reports another Antifa “J20” rally for Portland, Oregon. The poster states, “F**k the state. F**k Biden. Landback F**k 12.” This rally also coincides with the Biden-Harris inauguration.

Antifa Sacramento tweeted their own call for action.

